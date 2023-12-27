Bargain chain free 3 bed Preston family home with modern kitchen and south facing yard on the market
This bargain three-bed Preston home is a potential steal, offering plenty of spacious family living for an extremely attractive price tag.
On the market for £135,000 with Entwistle Green, this spacious three-bed Preston terraced home is not only centrally located, but also presents a fantastic chain-free investment opportunity, boasting an entrance hallway, a large lounge, a dining room, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a lovely bathroom suite, and an enclosed rear yard. Take a look around...
