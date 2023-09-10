Bargain 4 bed terraced Fylde Coast family home with large rustic kitchen and private rear garden up for sale
On the market for £189,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this four-bed Wesham home is deceptively spacious. A double-fronted mid-terraced property, it boasts a large dining kitchen, a lounge, a cellar room, and four bedrooms family bathroom to first floor, as well as a wall-enclosed rear garden. Take a look around...
