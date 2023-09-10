News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Bargain 4 bed terraced Fylde Coast family home with large rustic kitchen and private rear garden up for sale

This home could be the dream property for a growing family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £189,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this four-bed Wesham home is deceptively spacious. A double-fronted mid-terraced property, it boasts a large dining kitchen, a lounge, a cellar room, and four bedrooms family bathroom to first floor, as well as a wall-enclosed rear garden. Take a look around...Also on the market locally…

Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price

Charming detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Station Road, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WeshamLeylandPreston