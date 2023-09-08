News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Bargain 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with large garden on the market for under £200,000

This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £199,950 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Bamber Bridge home has everything a growing family could need, from spacious living areas and a large modern kitchen, to bright and airy bedrooms and a wonderful garden. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these local homes on the market…

Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale

Charming detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Reedfield Place, Bamber Bridge, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePreston