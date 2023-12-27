Bargain 3 bed Preston corner plot family home with open plan interior and modern fitted kitchen up for sale
On the market for £185,000 with Kingsway, this three-bed semi-detached Preston home not only occupies an appealing corner plot but also features a contemporary style, a spacious interior, an open-plan dining kitchen, large gardens to the front and rear, and a detached garage. Take a look around...
