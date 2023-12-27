News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bargain 3 bed Preston corner plot family home with open plan interior and modern fitted kitchen up for sale

This lovely home is just a stone’s throw away from Brockholes Nature Reserve.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT

On the market for £185,000 with Kingsway, this three-bed semi-detached Preston home not only occupies an appealing corner plot but also features a contemporary style, a spacious interior, an open-plan dining kitchen, large gardens to the front and rear, and a detached garage. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale

Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale

Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonUberRibbleton