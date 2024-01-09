Bargain 3 bed Penwortham family home with sleek finish and gorgeous landscaped rear garden on the market
Not many modern family homes have it all... including the attractive price tag to match.
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this charming three-bed end-of-terrace Penwortham home is perfect for a growing family, boasting space, modern design, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, a lovely bathroom suite, and a gorgeous landscaped rear garden. Take a look around...
