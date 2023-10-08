News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Bargain 3 bed Leyland home perfect for growing family with modern fitted kitchen on the market

This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £135,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed Leyland terraced house is perfect for a first-time buyer, featuring a spacious a welcoming interior design, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear yard. Take a look around...

Still not sure you’ve found your forever home? Check these properties out…

Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price

Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

1. Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland) Photo: Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Photo Sales
Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

2. Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland) Photo: Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Photo Sales
Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

3. Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland) Photo: Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Photo Sales
Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

4. Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland) Photo: Slater Lane, Leyland (Credit: Leyland)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandFulwood