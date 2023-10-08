Bargain 3 bed Leyland home perfect for growing family with modern fitted kitchen on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £135,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed Leyland terraced house is perfect for a first-time buyer, featuring a spacious a welcoming interior design, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear yard. Take a look around...
