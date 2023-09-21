Bargain 3 bed Kirkham family home with dining room and huge south-facing garden up for sale chain free
On the market for offers in excess of just £150,000 with Mi Home, this three bed end of terrace Kirkham home is a potential bargain, featuring a lounge overlooking the garden, a dining room, a practical kitchen with a pantry, spacious bedrooms, and a fantastic south west-facing garden. Take a look around...
