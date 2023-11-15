Bargain 3 bed end of terrace Buckshaw Village family home perfect for first time buyers on the market for attractive price
On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this picture-perfect three-bed end of terrace Buckshaw Village home is a potential steal, featuring spacious living areas, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a lovely garden. Take a look around...
