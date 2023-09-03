Bargain 3 bed cul de sac Fulwood family home with dining room, conservatory, and large garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this superb three-bed semi-detached Fulwood home represents a wonderful chance for a young and growing family, boasting a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, a dining room, a bright conservatory, a fitted kitchen, well-appointed bedrooms, a detached single garage, and a secluded rear garden. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…
Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale
Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale
Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market