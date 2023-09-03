News you can trust since 1886
Bargain 3 bed cul de sac Fulwood family home with dining room, conservatory, and large garden up for sale

This cul-de-sac home is a classic.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this superb three-bed semi-detached Fulwood home represents a wonderful chance for a young and growing family, boasting a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, a dining room, a bright conservatory, a fitted kitchen, well-appointed bedrooms, a detached single garage, and a secluded rear garden. Take a look around...

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Barnacre Close, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

