News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Bargain 3 bed Chorley family home with modern finish and garden log cabin perfect as a gym, office, or bar up for sale

As the estate agent says, this home is a ‘perfect blend of comfortable living and convenience’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this bargain three-bed end-of-terrace Buckshaw Villlage home features an entrance porch, a generous family lounge with dual aspect windows, a large kitchen diner, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms, a modern bathroom suite, a driveway and front lawn, and a wonderful rear garden with log cabin perfect for a home gym, office, or bar. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Huge 5 bed Clayton le Woods cul de sac family home with magical rear garden on the market for attractive price

Peaceful 3 bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale family home with gorgeous sun-trap garden up for sale

Chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale

Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Silverstone Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley