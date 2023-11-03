Bargain 3 bed Chorley family home with modern finish and garden log cabin perfect as a gym, office, or bar up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £189,995 with Ben Rose, this bargain three-bed end-of-terrace Buckshaw Villlage home features an entrance porch, a generous family lounge with dual aspect windows, a large kitchen diner, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms, a modern bathroom suite, a driveway and front lawn, and a wonderful rear garden with log cabin perfect for a home gym, office, or bar. Take a look around...
