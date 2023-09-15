News you can trust since 1886
Bargain 3 bed chain free Deepdale family home with two living rooms and fitted kitchen on the market

Not only is this home available chain free, but it’s an ideal property for a first-time buyer.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST

On the market for £191,000 with Kingswood, this lovely three-bed terraced Deepdale home features a large front lounge with bay window, a second reception room with feature fireplace, a fitted kitchen, a sunroom to the rear, spacious bedrooms, and a yard to the rear. Take a look around...

