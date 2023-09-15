Not only is this home available chain free, but it’s an ideal property for a first-time buyer.
On the market for £191,000 with Kingswood, this lovely three-bed terraced Deepdale home features a large front lounge with bay window, a second reception room with feature fireplace, a fitted kitchen, a sunroom to the rear, spacious bedrooms, and a yard to the rear. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
1. St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
2. St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
3. St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
4. St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)
St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: St. Thomas Road, Deepdale, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)