Bargain 3 bed Buckshaw Village family home with stunning garden yours for less than £200k
This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £199,995 with Ben Rose, this property is ideal for first-time buyers, featuring a modern and clean-cut design, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...
