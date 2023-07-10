Magnificent 2 bed Preston family home on new development yours for bargain price
This home in the rural town of Whittingham is a charmer.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
One of a handful of two- and three-bed homes on the new development, this two-bed Goosnargh property is on the market with Legal & General for £74,000 for a a minimum 40% share, while full-value amounts to £185,000. Take a look around…
