Million-pound 4 bed Chorley mansion with vast landscaped garden and huge fish tank up for sale

This home truly is something else.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST

On the market for £1.5m with Farrell Heyworth, this majestic four-bed detached Chorley mansion is the epitome of a spacious modern home, featuring everything from a sprawling landscaped garden and a vast open-plan kitchen, to a stunning integral fish tank and numerous outbuildings. Take a look around...

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

1. Oakfields

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

2. Oakfields

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

3. Oakfields

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

4. Oakfields

Runshaw Lane, Euxton, Chorley, PR7

Related topics:ChorleyPreston