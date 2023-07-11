Million-pound 4 bed Chorley mansion with vast landscaped garden and huge fish tank up for sale
This home truly is something else.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST
On the market for £1.5m with Farrell Heyworth, this majestic four-bed detached Chorley mansion is the epitome of a spacious modern home, featuring everything from a sprawling landscaped garden and a vast open-plan kitchen, to a stunning integral fish tank and numerous outbuildings. Take a look around...
