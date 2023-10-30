News you can trust since 1886
Bargain 3 bed Buckshaw Village family home with cosy lounge, fitted kitchen, and landscaped garden for sale

This family property is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:14 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £199,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed semi-detached family home in Buckshaw Village features a welcoming reception hall, a downstairs toilet, a family lounge, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden with patio and lawn areas. Take a look around...

