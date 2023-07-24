News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Bargain 2 bed Preston home with stylish modern design and cosy interior perfect for first time buyers

This home could be a potential bargain for someone looking for a slick and stylish first home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST

On the market for £159,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this cosy two-bed Longridge property is brimming with potential boasting a modern and stylish interior and is close to local shops and transport routes. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Spacious 3 bed Preston family home with modern design, integral garage, and south facing garden up for sale

Huge detached 3 bed Kirkham family home with ultra modern open plan design on the market

Glorious 5 bed detached Preston countryside farmhouse with stunning garden up for sale

Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Preston Road

Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Preston Road

Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Preston Road

Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Preston Road

Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Preston Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonlongridgeKirkham