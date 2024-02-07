News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bargain 2 bed detached Ashton home with uber modern design, fitted kitchen, and garden for sale for cut price

This beautiful modern property is a potential bargain.

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £143,000 with Marie Holmes Estates, this two-bed detached Ashton home sits on a popular and quiet development and features an open-plan lounge and dining area, a fitted kitchen, a downstairs WC, generous bedrooms, and a family bathroom as well as gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...

Still looking for your dream house? Check out these other homes on the market…

Unique 3 bed semi-detached Ribbleton family home with spacious design & magical garden with stream for sale

Majestic & spacious 7 bed rural Catforth property featuring two modern homes and 2-acre garden on the market

Bargain Tudor-style 2 bed Preston home with spacious interior, modern kitchen, and secluded garden for sale

1. Ashton Bank Way (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales

2. Ashton Bank Way (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales

3. Ashton Bank Way (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales

4. Ashton Bank Way (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney