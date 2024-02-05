On the market for £2.25m with Knight Frank, this astonishing three-storey, six bed Longridge home has not only been significantly improved over recent years, but also boasts an effortless air of class and history. Featuring a converted barn, a private driveway, a tennis court, solid oak flooring, wood burners, stone hearths, beams, a breakfast kitchen with Belfast sink, a dining conservatory, large bedrooms, a home office, a gym, and approximately eight acres of mature woodland as well as private lawned gardens and a four-car garage. Take a look around...