On the market for £375,000 with Purplebricks, this 4-bed Lostock Hall home is all about space, space, and more space.
This traditional detached family home combines timeless character with modern comfort in a desirable residential area. With well-regarded schools, parks, and local amenities nearby, it's an excellent choice for families.
The property boasts classic curb appeal, featuring a well-maintained front garden and a private driveway with ample parking. A spacious rear garden offers a safe outdoor area for children and a patio perfect for family gatherings and summer barbecues.
Inside, the home retains its traditional charm while incorporating modern conveniences, offering well-lit, spacious rooms ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.
