Anyone fancy buying this place for me? Spacious 4-bed detached Lostock Hall home with huge garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:04 BST

This home has it all.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £375,000 with Purplebricks, this 4-bed Lostock Hall home is all about space, space, and more space.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

This traditional detached family home combines timeless character with modern comfort in a desirable residential area. With well-regarded schools, parks, and local amenities nearby, it's an excellent choice for families.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The property boasts classic curb appeal, featuring a well-maintained front garden and a private driveway with ample parking. A spacious rear garden offers a safe outdoor area for children and a patio perfect for family gatherings and summer barbecues.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Inside, the home retains its traditional charm while incorporating modern conveniences, offering well-lit, spacious rooms ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Take a look around...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Still house-hunting? Don’t miss these other homes on the market...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

1. Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Todd Lane North (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireSpaceParkingNewslettersSchoolsPropertyFulwoodlongridgeLancasterPreston North End