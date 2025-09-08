Amazing dockland views for Preston apartment for sale with 2 beds and high spec features

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Perched in a sought-after location overlooking the city docks, this stylish residence blends luxury with practicality.

A spacious, separate reception room welcomes guests, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light.

Underfloor heating runs throughout, enhancing comfort all year round. The designer kitchen boasts integrated appliances and the master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and sleek en-suite.

High-end finishes define the bathroom, while a separate utility room and cloakroom add convenience. With excellent public transport links just moments away, this property offers both elegance and connectivity in one of the city's prime settings.

It’s on the market for £270,000 with Reeds Rains, Preston

Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence

Character home with history for sale in Bushell Place, Preston where artists, musicians and intellectuals live

