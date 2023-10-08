News you can trust since 1886
29 historic retro pictures of fitness fanatics and swimming pool paddlers at Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 1980s

While the fitness craze that currently occupies such a prominent part of life is more of a recent phenomenon, people in the past certainly recognised the importance of working up a good sweat, too...
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

And so, with that in mind, take a trip down memory lane to the 1980s and check out our best archive pictures of Fulwood Leisure Centre back in that era.

Kids enjoy a spin on the specially-installed synthetic ice rink at Fulwood Leisure Centre

Badminton in full session at Fulwood Leisure Centre

Mrs Pat Bartley (standing centre) and her physiotherapy team at the Preston Sports Injuries Centre at Fulwood Leisure Centre, the first of its kind in the North West

Ice skating instructor Richard Peck slips over on the synthetic ice rink laid down at Fulwood Leisure Centre - and takes the rest of the line down with him

