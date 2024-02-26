News you can trust since 1886
Trying one of Preston's best and highest-rated kebabs from Royal Shawarma, and it was a taste sensation

When you want a kebab, you're after something satisfying, something spiced and seasoned, something sensational.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
And what more is there to say about Royal Shawarma than that it delivered on all fronts. Having asked readers last year where their favourite places to get a kebab in Preston were, one reply kept creeping up: Royal Shawarma on Friargate. And so, determined to see what all the fuss was about, I headed out to try it for myself.

The chicken wrap was the complete package. Starting with the naan, which had been hand-made in front of me and baked in the restaurant's bespoke bread oven, the standout quality was its fluffiness and flavour - this wasn't just a doughy vessel in which to transport more interesting flavours, it brought plenty to the meal itself.

The chicken was delicious, succulent, and well-seasoned. Accompanied by a colourful and zesty salad and daubed in creamy garlic sauce, the whole thing was a pleasure, and a bargain at £4 to boot. Having been served promptly, I was in and out and tucking into my lunch in no time - and what's there not to love about that?

Overall, I'd heartily recommend a visit to Royal Shawarma - the food is top class, the service is quick, and the prices are reasonable.

