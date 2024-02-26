Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And what more is there to say about Royal Shawarma than that it delivered on all fronts. Having asked readers last year where their favourite places to get a kebab in Preston were, one reply kept creeping up: Royal Shawarma on Friargate. And so, determined to see what all the fuss was about, I headed out to try it for myself.

The chicken wrap was the complete package. Starting with the naan, which had been hand-made in front of me and baked in the restaurant's bespoke bread oven, the standout quality was its fluffiness and flavour - this wasn't just a doughy vessel in which to transport more interesting flavours, it brought plenty to the meal itself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chicken was delicious, succulent, and well-seasoned. Accompanied by a colourful and zesty salad and daubed in creamy garlic sauce, the whole thing was a pleasure, and a bargain at £4 to boot. Having been served promptly, I was in and out and tucking into my lunch in no time - and what's there not to love about that?