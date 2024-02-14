Watch our video review as we headed out to Friargate to try one of Preston's best and highest rated kebabs
And so I found myself heading towards Royal Shawarma. Last year, the Lancashire Post put out an appeal asking readers to tell us their favourite places to get a kebab in Preston, and you all responded in your droves. But one name kept creeping up again and again: Royal Shawarma. Keen to see what all the fuss was about, I decided to get my coat on and brave the Preston roadworks to get myself some lunch.
Here's how it went...