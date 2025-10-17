Award-winning Southport pub closes for 'major' £335k transformation

An award-winning Southport pub has closed its doors for a “major” refurbishment.

The Old Duke on Scarisbrick New Road closed on October 13 with its upcoming transformation representing a significant investment of £335,000. The revamp aims to revitalise the well-loved community pub that was a recent winner of the Great British Pub Awards 2025,

The venue was crowned the Best Pub for Dogs, with the venue priding itself on welcoming “beloved pets” and describing itself as “warm” and “relaxed”. The Marston’s pub offers traditional pub grub and drinks, and is now promising customers “exciting improvements”.

The refurbishment will introduce a dedicated family lounge, designed to cater to the needs of all ages and provide a welcoming space for the whole family.

The renovation will also see the creation of a brand-new bar area, designed as a welcoming space for locals to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat.

The Old Duke, Southport. | The Old Duke

The new-look pub will see the addition of new TNT and Sky Sports screens, showing all the latest fixtures, as well as local live entertainment, family events and monthly quizzes, as part of an exciting upcoming calendar of events.

Once the pub reopens its doors, guests will still be able to take advantage of popular offers, such the lunch deal, where you can add a starter or a dessert to your lunch for £2.50. It will of course remain dog-friendly and there will still be ‘dog-free’ sections on both sides of the refurbishment.

General Manager, Heather Porter, said: "We’re thrilled to share the news about the transformation of The Old Duke, creating a welcoming space for our community to enjoy for any occasion. From grabbing a quick drink at the bar to catching up with friends, or savouring a family meal together, there’s truly something for everyone!"

The Old Duke will reopen on November 5, 2025.