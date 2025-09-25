'We won' - Relaxed Southport pub named Britain's best for dogs

One of Britain’s best pubs is located in Southport.

Hundreds of pubs from across Britain entered the 2025 Great British Pub Awards, showcasing the “very best in hospitality and community spirit”.

Now, after a rigorous judging process led by a panel of top industry experts, the winners have been chosen, including one in the wonderful seaside town of Southport.

The Old Duke, Southport. | The Old Duke

Categories range from Best Sustainable Pub and Best Entertainment to the overall Great British Pub of the Year - which was won by the Crown Wharf in Staffordshire.

The Old Duke in Southport was crowned the Best Pub for Dogs, with the venue priding itself on welcoming “beloved pets” and describing itself as “warm” and “relaxed”. The Marston’s pub on Scarisbrick New Road offers traditional pub grub, Sunday roasts and - of course - a range of drinks.

Sharing their impressive win on social media, the Old Duke team said: “Yes guys!!! We Won! We are officially the BEST pub for Dogs in Britain!!!!” Well done!