A group of lucky people were treated to a food tour of some of the best food this Lancashire area has to offer!

A group of business leaders enjoyed a mouth-watering tour of six local award-winning Hyndburn food outlets as part of a flagship ‘Taste of Hyndburn' event,

Hosted by local chef and owner of The Crafty Fox, Paul Fox, and travelling on a heritage open top bus the food tour of Hyndburn started at The Globe Centre in Accrington Town Centre and visited three cafes and restaurants in the town.

First up was The Crafty Fox, a restaurant based on Abbey Street offering premium craft beer and visitors enjoyed a taste of the ‘Crafty' with some delicious sharing platters.

Next up was Café Ri-An on Stanley Street in Accrington, a family-owned restaurant, specialising in breakfast and great coffee.

The final stop in Accrington was to the 2 Sisters Café and Bistro on Warner Street.

Great food including pork cabbage rolls and ribs combined with warm Romanian hospitality welcomed the Taste of Hyndburn open top bus, as well as a spectacular buffet of food to tuck into.

Back on the bus and off to Great Harwood, where Brie Mine and tasters from their cheese delicatessen awaited - mini grazing cups with chorizo to accompany Lancashire Tasty cheese.

Staying in Great Harwood and the Taste of Hyndburn tour then headed for award winning Holy Cannoli, a plant-based brunch restaurant run by Rachel Hamilton, who's passionate about healthy and delicious food.

They took over their whole restaurant for the Taste of Hyndburn event, presenting a food extravaganza showcasing the very best from their summer menu.

With one final stop on the agenda, the Taste of Hyndburn open top bus travelled to Oswaldtwistle and to The Britannia Tap + Grill, winner of the Lancashire Pub of the Year.

Keen to get stuck into their fabulous menu, the Taste of Hyndburn visitors thoroughly enjoyed mouth-watering tasters including battered chipolatas and honey and maple glazed chorizo to end the tour in style.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "It has been wonderful to get a group of people together and showcase to them how many fantastic food outlets we have here in Hyndburn.

“We can't thank the participating outlets enough for their generosity and their unbelievable food!"

Stephen Lowe, BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, said: "It has been a superb day all around Hyndburn, what a festival of food that we have seen, genuinely some of the greatest food that I have eaten in many a year.

“Be a tourist in your own town, get down to Hyndburn, get something in your belly, get some drink down you, it is a superb place to be and we've got the best of the best."