Britannia Tap & Grill in Accrington: I’m over the moon to win best pub in Lancashire!
A family-run business in Oswaldtwistle has been named the best pub in Lancashire at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2024.
The Britannia Tap and Grill, located on Haslingden Old Road, won the award a year after its sister establishment The White Bull, also in Oswaldtwistle, claimed the same victory.
The White Bull also went on to be named in the Michelin Guide in 2022 following its success and popularity.
Britannia Tap & Grill will go on to compete for the title of National Pub and National Bar of the Year alongside four other winners from the North West.
This was after the business, which has only been trading for little over a year, beat out tough competition from around the county in regional heats.
Food and beverage manager at the pub, Callam Hartley, said: “We have worked hard as a team to create a new and interesting concept over the past year at the Britannia Tap and Grill.
“Me and the team are just over the moon to be crowned best pub in Lancashire.”
“We have a menu to suit everyone, from sandwiches to bar nibbles, pub classics or steaks off our purpose-built Bertha Grill.”
The pub has not only brought great food to the local community but aims to support people through means of employment.
Speaking on how proud he is of what Britannia has achieved, Callum said being recognised for the hard work is a great feeling.
He said: “We employ staff from all different backgrounds, from autism to mental health problems, and we offer support inside and outside work if needed and believe with the right support anyone can do well in a working environment.
“I want to thank any customer that has stepped foot in our doors and I am proud to be putting Oswaldtwistle on the foodie map!”
The National Pub and Bar Awards Grand Final will take place on June 26 in London where all 94 county winners will be invited.
During the evening, 15 regional winners will be announced alongside a number of awards including; Pub Brand of the Year, Bar Brand of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award and the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.
