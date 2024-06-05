Ten thousand people enjoyed a day of food, drink and free attractions including a D Day commemoration war re-enactment as the Accrington Food & Drink Festival returned last weekend.

The Food Festival's main cooking demonstration area was headlined by TV and Michelin Star Chef, Glynn Purnell, who cooked up a delightful dish of turbot cooked in spiced coconut milk, with toffee carrots, passion fruit and cumin.

Netflix star Molly Robbins showcased her extremely talented decorating skills with two fantastic demonstrations, while The Crafty Fox's Paul Fox produced a delicious Chicken, Mushroom and Tarragon linguine.

Attractions were on offer across the town centre including food, drink and craft stalls on Blackburn Road; free fairground rides on Dutton Street; food stalls and the Accrington Market pods on the town square.

The event also paid tribute to the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a special commemoration including a war re-enactment, compered by BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Stephen Lowe.

Set in the grounds of St James' Church, which also featured a Hyndburn Food Pantry 1940s themed café, the re-enactment included a dramatic battle, as well as a lone piper performance showcasing the historic story of the "Mad Piper" on the beaches of Normandy.

New to the event this year was a Spitfire Simulator Experience and it proved extremely popular, giving people the chance to "take charge" of an iconic WWII Spitfire.

With 1940s singers performing around the event and seated areas to enjoy the delicious range of food on offer, the Food Festival enjoyed a real family friendly atmosphere, as visitors embraced the great weather and the very best of Lancashire produce.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "We are immensely proud to have delivered another incredible food festival for Accrington.

"We have had to do things a little differently this year with the change of location, but everyone has embraced it and it has been wonderful to spread the attractions across the town centre and see our regular market so busy.

"The Food Festival is all about local businesses and local Lancashire produce, and to see the number of people enjoying what we have to offer as a borough, has been fantastic."

