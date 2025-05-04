Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the top stories in food & drink this week...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been another big week in the world of food and drink here in Lancashire, covering everything from mojito-flavoured tortilla chips and new match coffee ranges, to rating the county’s M&S stores and sampling the UK’s most expensive toastie.

We kicked off with McDonald’s new May menu, which features a range of intriguing items ranging from a new frozen cherry lemonade and a Biscoff frappe to a McSpicy with Frank’s RedHot sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, I went to the grand opening of the new MB Chicken in the heart of Preston to enjoy menu tastings, Canadian cocktails, a live DJ, interactive games, and an open bar at the city’s newest fast food joint.

Hot on the heels of its successful UK launches in Northern Ireland and London, Mary Brown's (MB) Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant is now bringing its signature freshly-cooked chicken to Preston’s Church Street, with the opening of its fourth UK-based store.

We then got a raft of Aldi news, with the discount supermarket chain revealing that its popular Taste of Mexico range had returning, featuring an expanding line-up of new and unconventional flavours, including Mojito-flavoured tortilla chips and a Margarita-style lime marinade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also announced the UK’s first still Prosecco, expanding its wine offering with a unique product designed to appeal to fans of Italian white wines who may be looking for something slightly less bubbly.

In coffee news, Costa Coffee launched a brand new limited edition latte with a controversial flavour profile, with the coffee chain announcing the newest addition to their menu - a limited-edition Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte, which they claim ‘combines sweet and floral flavours’ to create a unique drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, Caffè Nero also announced a new nationwide matcha range of drinks amid growing consumer demand for the social media-friendly beverage, with its appealing colours and Instagrammable hues taking coffee shops by storm.

Then came something momentous and, if you were wondering what a £20 toastie tasted like, look no further.

If you’re on the hunt for something decadent, something particularly special and out-there in terms of culinary delights not designed to be enjoyed every day, then you could do much worse than heading down to King’s Castle on Church Street in Preston here in the heart of Lancashire. And that’s because they sell a £20 toastie. Check out our review below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not in the mood for something so decadent? Well, we have you covered when it comes to greasy spoon cafes as well as the most expensive spots. After all, here in Lancashire, we have an abundance of classy spots at which you can properly indulge in that most British of traditions: a hearty English fry-up for breakfast to tide you over for a good few hours.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the county’s top places for a proper greasy café experience...

Read More The 38 best Lancashire greasy spoon cafes that do the most banging breakfasts - see the full list

Talking about saving a few pennines, I also got my hands on Aldi’s new Nando’s-inspired Roosters range, including everything from Peri Peri Mac & Cheese and Rainbow Slaw to Lemon & Herb Chicken Thighs and Mighty Peas...

Aldi’s new Roosters range has clearly taken inspiration from Nando’s, with peri-peri seasonings, flame-grilled flavours, and sides that aim to capture the casual heat-and-eat charm of the beloved chicken chain. On paper, it’s a clever move — offering a Nando’s-style meal at supermarket prices. But does it actually deliver that same zingy satisfaction?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, for those looking to do some Early May Bank Holiday shopping, we also ranked every one of Lancashire’s 20 M&S stores based on your Google reviews...

Enjoy your bank holiday!

Also, be sure not to miss...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.