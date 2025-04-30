Here in Lancashire, we have an abundance of classy spots at which you can properly indulge in that most British of traditions: a hearty English fry-up for breakfast to tide you over for a good few hours.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the county’s top places for a proper greasy café experience. Here they are in no particular order...
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.