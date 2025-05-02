I went to the grand opening of Preston’s new MB Chicken for Canadian cocktails, fried chicken, and a DJ set

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
I went to the grand opening of the new MB Chicken in Preston to enjoy menu tastings, Canadian cocktails, a live DJ, interactive games, and an open bar.

Hot on the heels of its successful UK launches in Northern Ireland and London, Mary Brown's (MB) Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant is now bringing its signature freshly-cooked chicken to Preston’s Church Street, with the opening of its fourth UK-based store.

Have you joined Lancashire Post’s daily newsletter? It's free, it’s the LEP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having opened on Thursday May 1, the new restaurant will serve up Canada’s favourite fried chicken, including the iconic Big Mary sandwich, crispy tenders, signature bone-in chicken, and hand-cut Taters at their 50-seat branch.

Big Mary Chicken SandwichBig Mary Chicken Sandwich
Big Mary Chicken Sandwich | MB Chicken

Having created 15 local jobs, MB Chicken uses chicken delivered fresh to the store daily, with the food then hand-cut, hand-breaded, and cooked from scratch using MB’s signature seasonings and unique cookers - a system developed exclusively by Mary Brown’s to ensure consistently juicy, flavour-packed chicken every time.

The latest Preston news sent to you - sign up for our LEP newsletter.

The new store is co-owned by business partners Pritpal Dhillon and Sohail Munwar, who bring a complementary mix of retail, IT and franchise development experience to the venture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
MB Chicken TendersMB Chicken Tenders
MB Chicken Tenders | MB Chicken

“Mary Brown’s has an incredible reputation in Canada and, after hearing about the brand’s success, I knew I had to try it for myself,” says Pritpal. “The quality, the freshness, the flavour: it’s on another level. Everything is cooked fresh using MB’s own recipes and equipment, and the result is just unbeatable. Preston felt like the perfect next step: a vibrant, energetic city with a buzzing food scene.”

For a personalised Lancashire news and sport round-up - sign up for our LP newsletter.

Sohail brings extensive experience in construction and franchise fit-outs, having delivered numerous successful stores across the UK. “We’re proud to be creating new job opportunities in the area and bringing something fresh to Preston’s food scene,” he says. “MB Chicken offers a real alternative for anyone who loves great-tasting chicken, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the local community through our doors.”

Also, be sure not to miss:

I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I went to the grand opening of Lancashire's newest Wendy's to try square burgers in the sun

Blackpool areas ranked by how fast homes sell, including Bispham, Fleetwood, and Lytham

I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale

I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire piemaker named as one of UK’s best in LoveFood’s list of Britain’s tastiest pies

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:PrestonRestaurantFoodCanadafirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice