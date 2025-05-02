Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to the grand opening of the new MB Chicken in Preston to enjoy menu tastings, Canadian cocktails, a live DJ, interactive games, and an open bar.

Hot on the heels of its successful UK launches in Northern Ireland and London, Mary Brown's (MB) Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant is now bringing its signature freshly-cooked chicken to Preston’s Church Street, with the opening of its fourth UK-based store.

Having opened on Thursday May 1, the new restaurant will serve up Canada’s favourite fried chicken, including the iconic Big Mary sandwich, crispy tenders, signature bone-in chicken, and hand-cut Taters at their 50-seat branch.

Big Mary Chicken Sandwich | MB Chicken

Having created 15 local jobs, MB Chicken uses chicken delivered fresh to the store daily, with the food then hand-cut, hand-breaded, and cooked from scratch using MB’s signature seasonings and unique cookers - a system developed exclusively by Mary Brown’s to ensure consistently juicy, flavour-packed chicken every time.

The new store is co-owned by business partners Pritpal Dhillon and Sohail Munwar, who bring a complementary mix of retail, IT and franchise development experience to the venture.

MB Chicken Tenders | MB Chicken

“Mary Brown’s has an incredible reputation in Canada and, after hearing about the brand’s success, I knew I had to try it for myself,” says Pritpal. “The quality, the freshness, the flavour: it’s on another level. Everything is cooked fresh using MB’s own recipes and equipment, and the result is just unbeatable. Preston felt like the perfect next step: a vibrant, energetic city with a buzzing food scene.”

Sohail brings extensive experience in construction and franchise fit-outs, having delivered numerous successful stores across the UK. “We’re proud to be creating new job opportunities in the area and bringing something fresh to Preston’s food scene,” he says. “MB Chicken offers a real alternative for anyone who loves great-tasting chicken, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the local community through our doors.”

