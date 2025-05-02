Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Costa Coffee has revealed a brand new limited edition latte with a controversial flavour profile.

The coffee chain recently announced the newest addition to their menu - a limited-edition Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte, which they claim ‘combines sweet and floral flavours’ to create a unique drink.

Described as a ‘layered iced latte [which] combines a smooth vanilla lavender-flavour sauce with velvety whipped coffee, delivering the perfect balance of creamy sweetness and a delicate floral essence,’ the new beverage has intrigued and perplexed in equal measure.

With many people trumpeting the drink as a new and exciting addition to the UK’s ever-expanding range of quirky and creative drinks market, others have offered a more cynical take on the new vanilla lavender iced whipped latte...

Costa has revealed a new limited edition lavender vanilla latte | National World

“Who wants a coffee that tastes like soap?” posted one less-than-convinced caffeine aficionado posting a cynical take on X (formerly Twitter). “P.S. I do like your cappuccinos.”

However, Costa are confident that lavender fever is set to take the country by storm in the warm weather, insisting that ‘the new Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte is set to be this Summer’s must-try refreshment.’

"Our new Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte perfectly blends floral and sweet notes, creating a refreshing indulgence just in time for warmer weather,” said David Crabtree, Head of Beverage Innovation at Costa Coffee. “We’re excited for our Costa Club members to be the first to experience this new flavour, which joins our popular Caramel and White Chocolate Iced Whipped Latte flavours – both of which are now available on our menu all-year-round.”

