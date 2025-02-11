I went to the pinkest café in Preston to find out if the TikTok famous Japanese soufflé cheesecake is worth the hype. By Amelie Parent.

Japanese soufflé cheesecake... The dessert has blown up on Tiktok, and Moon Moon Bakery and Café in Preston city centre have their own version up for offer. The tiny shop across from Fishergate Shopping Centre immediately stands out with its cutesy pastel aesthetic, including an adorable teal and pink striped awning.

They sell bubble tea and dim sum alongside a selection of desserts, including Korean egg waffles and a diverse range of cakes. Once inside I was immediately greeted by a warm vanilla smell and the most pink I have ever seen in my life. The café is tiny but maintains its exterior’s charm with a floral wall and neon sign fit for an Instagram feed.

Their only tables are outside, and it was a bit cold to sit and eat in January but in the summer this would be a great place to stop and rest during a day of shopping. I ordered a slice of the plain cheesecake, and then tried my hand at ordering a bubble tea to go with it. After I quickly realized that I had no idea how to order, the man at the counter was very helpful.

I asked what was popular, and he suggested a mango fruit tea with passion fruit boba. I love all things tropical-flavoured, so this sounded great to me. The drink was delicious, very sweet but the underlying tea flavour kept it from being sickly. The mango taste was refreshing, making me wish I was on a beach somewhere 20 degrees warmer.

I tried the TikTok famous Japanese soufflé cheesecake | Amelie Parent

My one issue was with the boba itself. While the passion fruit went well with the mango, I was not a huge fan of how the skin would be left over in my mouth. The paper straw also quickly started to disintegrate, making it difficult to actually get to the boba. I might need a lesson on how to drink it, but overall it was very tasty.

The cheesecake on the other hand was slightly underwhelming. It took off on TikTok largely for its characteristic wobble when fresh out of the oven, however after sitting out for a bit this starts to go away. Still, the texture is perfection. Light, fluffy, and incredibly soft, it reminded me of a cross between angel food cake and custard.

The golden-brown crust adds a subtle crunch, and the lightness makes it easy to devour without feeling like you have eaten an entire brick of cream cheese. As for the flavour, I was a bit less impressed. I have a major sweet tooth and am used to cheesecakes that are dense and sugary, but this one has a milder taste.

Especially after drinking a very sugary bubble tea, I was a bit disappointed by the lack of strong flavour. That being said, anyone looking for a dessert that is not too filling and not overly sweet will almost certainly love this.

