Is this Preston's juiciest burger? Watch our video review of one of the city's beloved burger joints

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Jun 2024, 09:22 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 09:31 BST
Kicking off the second season of LP Eats, our first burger review takes us to a much-loved Preston classic: Tipsy Chef.

Heading down to Tipsy Chef with high-hopes, I was keen to try what is well-reputed to be one of the city’s best burgers.

The Tipsy Chef's OG double smash cheeseburger The Tipsy Chef's OG double smash cheeseburger
The Tipsy Chef's OG double smash cheeseburger | National World

As part of this new burger-based LP Eats series, we’re looking for moist, beefy, smoky, thick, juicy meat; homemade sauces and bun-bursting extras which will get us reaching for the napkins; stonking value for money; and good vines from the classy local chefs rustling up each patty.

Watch our video review above to find out how everything went...

