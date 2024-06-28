Is this Preston's juiciest burger? Watch our video review of one of the city's beloved burger joints
Kicking off the second season of LP Eats, our first burger review takes us to a much-loved Preston classic: Tipsy Chef.
Heading down to Tipsy Chef with high-hopes, I was keen to try what is well-reputed to be one of the city’s best burgers.
As part of this new burger-based LP Eats series, we’re looking for moist, beefy, smoky, thick, juicy meat; homemade sauces and bun-bursting extras which will get us reaching for the napkins; stonking value for money; and good vines from the classy local chefs rustling up each patty.
Watch our video review above to find out how everything went...
