I tried one of the UK’s fastest-growing halal burger brands 5 Akhis in Preston and it was incredible
With its fusion South Asian American menu serving as an ode to bold flavours and creative comfort food, 5 Akhis is an impressive new addition to the Preston burger scene, so I headed down to see how it measured up…
From Smash Patty beef burgers and fresh chicken coated in a secret spice blend, to house-made sauces with a twist, 5 Akhis is all about fresh food served with a smile and, talking of smiles, their menu is good enough to slap a smirk on anyone’s face. Juicy Lucy burgers, the Big Akhi, sweet chilli BBQ tenders, cajun fries, jalapeno bites… Need I say more?
Founded in August 2020 by four brothers, 5 Akhis was born from a desire to create a place centred around flavourful food, good service, and ‘a little brotherly banter’. The name ‘Akhi’ comes from the Arabic for ‘my brother’, and while the business started with four siblings, the 5th Akhi’ from the business’ name represents the customers, according to the team.
With 5 Akhis having opened their Preston branch earlier this year, I wanted to see for myself what the grub was like, so I headed down and picked up a classic burger - the true test of a burger spot’s quality. It cost about just over £8, which is pretty middle of the road for fancier burgers these days, and it looked incredible.
The headline is simple: this is one of the best burgers I have ever had. Sure, the weather was absolutely lovely and enjoying a burger in the sunshine on your lunch break is a pretty good way to spend any day, but glorious surroundings aside, this was nevertheless an absolutely top-notch meal. It had everything you could want from a proper burger.
The bun was like the perfect colour and texture, and it wasn't too bready, if you know what I mean. It was light and airy and fluffy and it felt like it was there to just soak up a bit of the grease and the burger juice rather than stand out, which is what the meat was all about. The burger patty was outstanding - juicy, delicious, tender, and a little bit pink in the middle.
As for the extras, there was a lovely caramelised onion jam on there, which was excellent - a nice hit of sweet without being overpowering - plus some outstanding pickles with a good snap of sharp saltiness and crunch. Finally, the burger sauce was some of the best I’ve ever had. Get yourself down to 5 Akhis and try it out for yourself - you won’t be disappointed.
