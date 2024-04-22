‘I always get a massive, tasty fish’: Readers reveal the best Preston and South Ribble fish & chips
It’s arguably the nation’s favourite dish for a reason, and as a result of people’s undying passion for all things salt, vinegar, batter, and cod, we asked our devoted readers what their favourite local chippies were.
Here’s what they said.
Geoff Price said: “Great Eccleston Village Chippy, fantastic Fish & Chips by far,” while Jackie Tew said: “Andreas Fish and Chip Shop, Penwortham, Preston!! Best by far!!”
Tracy Francesca Riley says: “Nobletts, on Plungington Road - great fish!”, James Tull Goodwin said: “Gregson lane chippy massive tasty fish,” and Adrian Oprea said: “100% Farington Chippy best by miles.”
Tommo Demii Jenna reckons that the best is: “Lune Street chippy,” while Maureen Moss says: “Bonds on st Gregory’s road.” Karl Jason Turner offered a couple of options in: “Years ago Bonds and Bennett’s both in Deepdale.”
Carl Beatz Smith nominated: “West End chippy fish & chips,” Angela Helm said: “Godwins in Penwortham,” and Hilary Turner Hesketh said “Great Eccleston chippy.” Two other very popular shouts were echoed by Kaitlyn Christina, who said: “Wee chippy”, and Karen Hamlin, who said: “Bill and Ben’s.”
Going retro, Dot Davis said: “Croston chippy from 1970 to 2000,” while Anne Topping-Mawson said: “Brenda's Chippy on Bootle Street when we were kids. Then Bonds on St Gregory's Road and now Bill & Ben's.” Along similar lines, Louise Heaps said: “Bonds best around in the 60s.”
Morgan Harding said: “Nobletts on Plungington... immense,” Nickkie Jones said: “Seniors Fish & Chips Ingol,” and Hannah Lawrence said: “Lune Street Fish & Chips! Make sure you add a curry sauce! Delicious!”
A local classic got a shout-out when Carol Roberts said: “Umberto’s,” and Andrew Riley seems to have planned an entire evening out, saying: “Market Chippy at 3am after a night in Squires.”
Finally, bucking the trend and turning his nose up at the very concept, Paul Lakin said: “Chippie tea is an abomination.”
