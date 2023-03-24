The Green Frog hasn’t been seen since earlier this year and seems increasingly unlikely to return. Formally The Surf N Turf Grill, the van has taken up residency where the Green Frog famously stood for 33 years, on Preston Docks.

The Green Frog pictured on August 15 2022.

Even though I’m a born and bred Prestonian, I ashamedly admit I never went to the Green Frog, so it’s unfair to compare the two. However, with no lunch arranged and it passed 1pm, I was keen to see what was on offer. This Post reporter headed out to the Docks with the task of trying out the new kid on the block.

The van, which has served Preston’s docklands since 1989 suddenly disappeared, and a new van – Surf N Turf – now sits in its place. Unable to glean any information on the situation when we approached Surf N Turf, we asked Preston Council – the street trader licensing authority – what they knew.

The council’s food hygiene team believe that the street trader who owned the Green Frog has simply changed the name and vehicle. A spokesman said: “The Green Frog was co-owned by two registered street traders from around December 2021.

Surf N Turf's cheeseburger and chips

"The business then went into single ownership, and the street trader decided to change the name and the vehicle while still trading from the same pitch. It was a commercial decision and nothing to do with the Council. So, while it looks like a new company has taken the pitch, in reality the consent holder has changed the vehicle and the name.”

What was the Green Frog’s replacement like?

When I got to the van, there were two or three other people milling around, and I had chance to look at the van and it’s surroundings. All clean, tidy, displaying lots of paperwork for insurance and food safety, and the staff were washing their hands regularly.

The menu at Surf N Turf

The menu on the side of the van was more extensive than I thought, with breakfast options served all day, a good selection of extras, and lunch offering the usual suspects any good burger van should. I debated fish and chips (it claims to be “the best chippy van in the North”), but settled on cheeseburger and chips for £3.50.

How was the service

I can’t fault the service. The three ladies working today were all friendly and efficient, even singing along to the van radio. I was asked if I wanted onions on the burger (I didn’t) and asked if I wanted any condiments.

The burger was cooked freshly for me (couldn’t see what was happening with the chips) and presented with only a few minutes wait.

The burger was good.

What’s the verdict on Surf n Turf?

I would love to wax lyrical, but in all fairness it was a burger from a van, and it did what it said on the tin. The bun was fresh, the burger was tasty – cooked nicely and not dry – and the cheese was a standard cheese slice that you’d expect.

The chips were a let down, though. Not 30 seconds from receiving to eating, and they were at best luke warm. I could have dealt with that had they been nice chips, but they were very bland and dry – almost a powdery taste on the inside. So all in all, it was not bad for £3.50, which really doesn’t buy you much these days. It was a burger you would expect from a roadside burger van, and apart from the chips, you really can’t grumble.

What did former Green Frog customers think?

Somewhat strangely, I did grab the man who was stood behind me in the queue and asked what he thought of his bacon and mushrooms on toast (£3.50.

"Spot on”, he said. The man revealed he’d spent a lot of time last summer repainting the rails around the dock basin, and had been to the Green Frog several times during that time. He said: “It’s strange that it’s gone. But I can honestly say that my food today was just as good as the Green Frog’s.”