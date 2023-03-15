News you can trust since 1886
Green Frog: what has happened to Preston Docks "legendary" food van?

Questions have been raised over what's happened to one of Preston's most famous fast food outlets.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT

The Green Frog, which has occupied the same spot next to Preston Docks since 1989, has suddenly vanished, with a new "Surf ‘n’ Turf" van in its place.

When approached by the Post at lunchtime on Wednesday, a spokesman for Surf ‘n’ Turf only wanted to say that the business was completely unrelated to the Green Frog.

A new business is operating where the Green Frog made its home
When the Post tried calling the Green Frog's mobile number, it went to voicemail, with a lady saying the business is "closed due to unforeseen circumstances", and an email to the business address bounced back.

The mystery surrounding the Green Frog has attracted dozens of online comments on the Preston Foodie Hub, many sharing their fond memories dating back decades.

"What a shame”

Michael Parkinson said: "What a shame, I've been going for years, I remember when it just sold crepes from an old Citroën van before the big van arrived, anyone else remember this, think it was early 90s.”

The Green Frog pictured on August 15 2022.
Rob Moss said: "That's a shame legendary that on the marina."

Nadia Wallace said: “Goners.... and I'm gutted.”

Martin Yates said: “That’s awful that the frogs gone, was only there couple of weeks ago after being there all that time and now it’s gone. Sad times.”

Other people commented that the Green Frog is now doing event catering, but this has not been substantiated, and it is not known whether there have been any job losses from the change.

