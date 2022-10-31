Bird flu Lancashire: confirmed case found at Woods Farm Shop in Little Hoole
Bird flu has broken out at another site near Preston, as a family ran farm shop in Little Hoole becomes the latest to be affected.
Woods Farm Shop on Knoll Lane announced the sad news on social media today (October 31), in a status which confirmed their temporary closure.
Taking to Facebook at 12:53pm, Woods Farm Shop wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to have to inform you all that we have had a confirmed case of bird flu in our turkeys on Sunday. Our whole world has been turned upside down. We are working closely with the government and APHA, however during this time the shop will remain closed until further notice. Please bear with us, and keep an eye on this page for updates and reopening dates. Thank you all for your patience and understanding in this incredibly difficult time.”
In their latest update on the Avian influenza, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said that cases had been confirmed at a third and a fourth premises in Much Hoole, South Ribble on October 29, whilst another case had been found at a second site in Much Hoole on October 28.
DEFRA added: “A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone are in place around each of the premises. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”
Woods Farm Shop has been approached for further comment.
Last week, the Post reported how a case of bird flu was found on 19 October at a premises near Leyland, South Ribble. Meanwhile, earlier this month, cases were also found at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Burscourgh.