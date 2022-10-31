Taking to Facebook at 12:53pm, Woods Farm Shop wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to have to inform you all that we have had a confirmed case of bird flu in our turkeys on Sunday. Our whole world has been turned upside down. We are working closely with the government and APHA, however during this time the shop will remain closed until further notice. Please bear with us, and keep an eye on this page for updates and reopening dates. Thank you all for your patience and understanding in this incredibly difficult time.”