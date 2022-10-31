Mischief Night Lancashire: Chorley Police deal with anti-social behaviour, including egg throwing, in Bamber Bridge
Chorley Police say they dealt with numerous reports of anti-social behaviour last night, on what is informally known as ‘Mischief Night’ across the world (October 30.)
Ealier in the evening, the force had said their Chorley Neighbourhood team would be patrolling local areas to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour and “are adopting a no nonsense approach”.
Taking to Facebook at 7:25pm, a Chorley Police spokesperson later said: “Following on from our previous post, Chorley Neighbourhood have been made aware of Anti-Social Behaviour in the Bamber Bridge area - including the throwing of eggs.
“Rest assurred there are patrols actively patrolling this area and we will not be tolerating ASB.
Most Popular
“Some eggcellent news - our Officers have stopped and searched several youths and have obtained their details for follow up enquiries. Targeting will continue in this area.
“Chorley Police are wishing everyone a safe Halloween weekend, please report any issues to us via 101 or 999 in an emergency,”