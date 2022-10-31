Mischief Night Lancashire: Chorley Police deal with anti-social behaviour, including egg throwing, in Bamber Bridge

Ealier in the evening, the force had said their Chorley Neighbourhood team would be patrolling local areas to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour and “are adopting a no nonsense approach”.

Taking to Facebook at 7:25pm, a Chorley Police spokesperson later said: “Following on from our previous post, Chorley Neighbourhood have been made aware of Anti-Social Behaviour in the Bamber Bridge area - including the throwing of eggs.

“Rest assurred there are patrols actively patrolling this area and we will not be tolerating ASB.

Chorley Neighbourhood dealt with incidents involving anti-social behaviour in the Bamber Bridge area last night (October 30.)

“Some eggcellent news - our Officers have stopped and searched several youths and have obtained their details for follow up enquiries. Targeting will continue in this area.