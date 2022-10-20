The outbreak was announced by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency yesterday.

In an announcement, officials state: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial housed poultry on 19 October at a premises near Leyland, South Ribble, Lancashire.

A protection zone has been set up up in South RIbble

"A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were declared around the premises. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”

The exact location has not been announced, but the Government has produced a map showing the premises and radius of the protection zone, which include Much Hoole, Walmer Bridge, parts of Longton, New Longton and Hutton.

What does Protection Zone mean?

Anyone with birds inside a Protection Zone must take extra measures. They include:

A screenshot of the Government map showing the protection zone and area of the outbreak

- Taking the name and address of any person visiting the premises, the date of the visit, whether the person had any contact with poultry or other captive birds.

- Making a record of all poultry entering or leaving those premises.

- Recording poultry and egg movements, the person engaged in the transportation, and the destination.

The occupier of premises in the zone where poultry or other captive birds are kept must also ensure that they are housed or kept isolated.

If birds are kept isolated but not housed, the occupier must ensure that they have no contact with poultry or other captive birds, and take all reasonable steps to minimise their contact with wild birds.

Where else has been affected?

The news comes days after Martin Mere Wetland Centre near Burscough temporarily closed because of bird flu had been detected in the collection birds at the centre. It is yet to reopen.

The government has confirmed 53 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in England since October 1, 2022.

There have been 187 cases of HPAI H5N1 in England since the H5N1 outbreak started on October 27, 2021.

What risk is there to the public?

The UK government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency and UK Health Security Agency advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

