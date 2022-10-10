WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Burscough announced its closure on Friday, October 7, and is yet to reopen.

Taking to their website, Martin Mere said: “Cases of avian influenza are widespread across the UK and we have sadly had a confirmed case in our collection birds at the centre.

"We are working with the relevant government agencies and are taking measures to prevent the spread of this bird disease. Protecting the birds in our care and those returning for winter refuge on our reserve is our utmost priority.

Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Burscough, pictured during its Easter duck trail this year.

"We apologise for the disappointment we know this will cause. We will keep this page updated with any further updates as soon as we have them.”

Anyone who has booked to visit Martin Mere during its closure period, should expect to receive information from the centre on how to arrange a transfer of tickets or a refund.

On Saturday, October 9, the UK goverment website stated: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in captive birds on 9 October at a premises near Burscough, West Lancashire, Lancashire. A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone was declared around the premises. Affected birds on the premises will be humanely culled.”

The UK government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency and UK Health Security Agency advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.