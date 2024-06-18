Breakfast. The most important meal of the day.

We asked our readers to share the best places for a cooked breakfast in Lancashire.

From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for a perfect morning meal.

In no particular order, these are the places they recommended...

1 . The 4 Seasons Eatery Staining Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AY | 4.6 out of 5 (58 Google reviews) | "Very nice breakfast and very good service. Can't fault it" | Google Photo Sales

2 . Bread & Butter Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.7 out of 5 (241 Google reviews) | "The best full English breakfast, great service and top quality food." | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Village Teapot Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5QA | 4.8 out of 5 (255 Google reviews) | "Had a lovely breakfast here and great selection of cakes and ice cream." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Auction Eats Garstang Road, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston, PR3 0PH | 4.8 out of 5 (464 Google reviews) | "Lovely little café with lots of choice and nice specials at good prices." | Google Photo Sales