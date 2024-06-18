Breakfast. The most important meal of the day.
We asked our readers to share the best places for a cooked breakfast in Lancashire.
From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for a perfect morning meal.
In no particular order, these are the places they recommended...
In the mood for a bit more reminiscing? Take a look at a few of our recent retro pieces...
I wish I could go back... 29 throwback retro pics of Preston in the 2000s, from girls' nights out to PNE
I remember my school days... 47 timeless retro pics of 1970s & 1980s Preston schools, students & teachers
I forgot my baby outside in her pram once! 34 retro pics of Preston's Plungington Road in the 1980s & 1990s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.