25 best places for a cooked breakfast, from fry-ups to avo on toast, in Lancashire according to residents

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2024, 18:06 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:41 BST

Heading out for a scrumptious brunch or breakfast is the perfect way to catch up with friends or family.

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day.

We asked our readers to share the best places for a cooked breakfast in Lancashire.

From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for a perfect morning meal.

In no particular order, these are the places they recommended...

Staining Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AY | 4.6 out of 5 (58 Google reviews) | "Very nice breakfast and very good service. Can't fault it"

1. The 4 Seasons Eatery

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.7 out of 5 (241 Google reviews) | "The best full English breakfast, great service and top quality food."

2. Bread & Butter

Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5QA | 4.8 out of 5 (255 Google reviews) | "Had a lovely breakfast here and great selection of cakes and ice cream."

3. The Village Teapot

Garstang Road, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston, PR3 0PH | 4.8 out of 5 (464 Google reviews) | "Lovely little café with lots of choice and nice specials at good prices."

4. Auction Eats

