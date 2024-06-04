1 . Preston in 1990

A festive Humpty Dumpty is set to bring the house down and give audiences a cracking good time. He is starring in a home-grown panto performed by Preston Drama Club, and written, directed and musically adapted by John Turner, of Penwortham, near Preston. Pictured: Old King Cole (Ian Smith) is not happy with his fiddlers three, much to the amusement of the cast of Humpty Dumpty at Preston Playhouse Photo: RETRO