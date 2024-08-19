Today’s destination? 1948 - way back in the depths of history at this point, but still a Preston which many will known and recognise.
Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...
16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day
Travel back in time with these 49 retro pics of Preston in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools
33 nostalgic retro pictures of Preston's Ribbleton Hall High School back in the 1980s, 1990s & 2000s
37 old school retro pics of Preston streets & vehicles in the 1960s, including throwback cars and shops
1 / 11
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.