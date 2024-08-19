Travel back in time with these 44 amazing retro pictures of Preston life, people, and places back in 1948

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:55 BST

Take a trip down memory lane.

Today’s destination? 1948 - way back in the depths of history at this point, but still a Preston which many will known and recognise.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1. Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston, in 1948 flooded by the Ribble

National World

Photo Sales

2. Photo of Mosside St James' Girl Guides in Leyland taken on April 14 1948 and sent in by reader Brenda Scarrott, of Preston, who is pictured on the front row in front of her mother

National World

Photo Sales

3. Manchester United player Allenby Chilton (left) watches keeper Jack Crompton make a save during a cup match against Preston North End at Old Trafford, February 1948. Original Publication : Picture Post - 4516 - A Team That Deserves The Cup - pub. 1948 (Photo by William Vanderson/Picture Post/Getty Images)

Getty ImagesNational World

Photo Sales

4. Workmen remove furntiture from Preston Prison after it was closed down in 1931. The furniture was sold of at auction. The prison was closed from 1931 to 1939, and then used by the military from 1939 to 1948. That year, the prison was converted back to civilian use.

National World

Photo Sales
