The Ashes: 21 Lancashire Test cricketers who've faced Australia over the years, from Flintoff to Anderson

The Ashes are almost upon us.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

And so, with England and Australia set to do battle once again in pursuit of the famous little urn, we take a look back at a few famous Lancastrian faces who have partaken in one of sport’s greatest rivalries over the years…

James Anderson: A living legend and Lancashire's joint-top Ashes appearance-maker alongside Archie MacLaren, Jimmy is not only the greatest ever pace bowler in the history of the game, but England's leading Test wicket-taker, with 685 wickets. Not bad for a lad from Burnley.

James Anderson: A living legend and Lancashire's joint-top Ashes appearance-maker alongside Archie MacLaren, Jimmy is not only the greatest ever pace bowler in the history of the game, but England's leading Test wicket-taker, with 685 wickets. Not bad for a lad from Burnley. Photo: Adam Davy

Archie MacLaren: One of the most stylish players of his era back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, MacLaren played all 35 of his Test matches against Australia, but was something of an unpopular member of the team owing to his spikey persona. He did, however, score 22,236 runs across a 24-year career with Lancashire.

Archie MacLaren: One of the most stylish players of his era back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, MacLaren played all 35 of his Test matches against Australia, but was something of an unpopular member of the team owing to his spikey persona. He did, however, score 22,236 runs across a 24-year career with Lancashire. Photo: Other

Freddie Flintoff: Preston's finest cricketing son, Freddie is famed for his breathtaking performance in the 2005 Ashes series and, alongside Ian Botham, WG Grace, Wilfred Rhodes, and Ben Stokes, is considered one of England's greatest all-rounders.

Freddie Flintoff: Preston's finest cricketing son, Freddie is famed for his breathtaking performance in the 2005 Ashes series and, alongside Ian Botham, WG Grace, Wilfred Rhodes, and Ben Stokes, is considered one of England's greatest all-rounders. Photo: Tom Shaw

Michael Atherton: Given the nickname FEC (Future England Captain) whilst at Cambridge University, Athers played in 33 Ashes Tests and, while his record against a certain Glenn McGrath is best left unmentioned, he established himself as a real '90s legend of the sport.

Michael Atherton: Given the nickname FEC (Future England Captain) whilst at Cambridge University, Athers played in 33 Ashes Tests and, while his record against a certain Glenn McGrath is best left unmentioned, he established himself as a real '90s legend of the sport. Photo: BOB COLLIER

