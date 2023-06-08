Old School: 19 nostalgic picture of Preston schools in the 1980s, including Ribbleton Hall High and Ashton High

Oh, what most of us would give to go back to our schooldays...
It’s a time of learning and laughter, of friendship and exploration, and of drama, long summers, and rebellion. For many, it’s the best time of their lives, so here are a few nostalgic images of what school was like back in 1980s Preston...
These boys landed a perfect score - a summer holiday with a difference. While their classroom contemporaries looked forward to sea and sand, they went back to school. The group were among 170 children from Preston, Clitheroe and Blackburn who signed up for lessons at Stonyhurst College in the Ribble Valley. Pictured: Archery teacher Allan Lovegrove gives Mark Haydock of Whalley some shooting hints Photo: RETRO
A recent Government report stated that too many teenagers leave school without being able to write intelligble messages. The Evening Post put this group of fourth formers at Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, to the test - they had to write a letter to Miss Marilyn Smith, training officer in the personnel department at Preston Council. Pictured are some of the participants: Julie Caldwell, Louise Plumbley, Michael Potter, Julian Knowles, Jill Rigby, Timothy Worsley, Paul Marshall, Eleanor Thorpe and Ian Roberts Photo: RETRO
Happy youngsters turned out in force to give community spirit on a Preston council estate a boost. Farringdon Park was a scene of an extra special play scheme. The Manchester-based Community Arts Workshop - backed and part-financed by Preston Council - moved into the local community centre. The aim was to encourage local children to make full use of their school holidays and more than 70 children aged from five to 15 did just that Photo: RETRO
It was a hello-goodbye day for children at a Preston junior school. Youngsters from the Harris School are preparing to say a fond farewell to the Garstang Road buildings. The children and their parents got a chance to look round their new school - two miles up the road at Ingol Lightfoot Primary School. The school was originally built to house children in the surrounding area but when it was discovered there were not enough pupils living nearby it was agreed to transfer the Harris School to the Lightfoot site Photo: RETRO