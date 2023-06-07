23 amazing retro images of Preston back in the '70s, from Caribbean Carnival to Preston Flag Market

The ‘70s was all change, the UK gripped by drama and excitement.
Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time...
Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO
Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts Photo: RETRO
Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's carol outing to Preston Flag Market Photo: RETRO
The first troupe of dancers in Preston's Caribbean Carnival paid tribute to ancient Egypt and there was even a makeshift pyramid among the jogging pharoahs and Cleaopatras Photo: RETRO