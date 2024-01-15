News you can trust since 1886
Start your engines! 16 retro pictures of Preston's Classic Car Show at Avenham and Miller Park down the years

Calling all petrolheads!
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT

Engines revving, the unmistakable whiff of petrol and grease on the wind, and the glint of sunlight bouncing off gleaming paintwork, it’s the Classic Car Show. So, take a stroll through Avenham and Miller Park and feast your eyes on the horse-powered sights and throttle-gurgling sounds at what is undoubtedly Mecca for Preston-based fans of all things mechanical and retro...

The Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park

1. The Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park

The Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park Photo: Donna Clifford

Pictures Martin Bostock. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

2. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

Pictures Martin Bostock. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Pictures Martin Bostock. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Angela Clayton with her fathers 1948 Allard K1.

3. Angela Clayton with her fathers 1948 Allard K1.

Pictures Martin Bostock. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Angela Clayton with her fathers 1948 Allard K1. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Pictures Martin Bostock. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Albert Risely with his 1947 BSA A7

4. Albert Risely with his 1947 BSA A7

Pictures Martin Bostock. Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston. Albert Risely with his 1947 BSA A7 Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

