19 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1989, from firefighters and footballers to carol singers and fundraisers

Carol singers braved the wintery weather to mark the beginning of Christmas festivities in a Lancashire village. Residents of Lostock Hall, near Preston, gathered in the shopping precinct for a carol service hosted by the village's four churches. Guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun and Mrs George and Dorothy Woods, and music was provided by members of the Lostock Hall Memorial Band Photo: RETRO