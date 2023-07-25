19 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1989, from firefighters and footballers to carol singers and fundraisers
Today’s retro is a deep-dive into what Preston was like back in 1989.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Take a look through our best archive images of a time which is almost 35 years in the past at this point...
