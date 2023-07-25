News you can trust since 1886
19 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1989, from firefighters and footballers to carol singers and fundraisers

Today’s retro is a deep-dive into what Preston was like back in 1989.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Take a look through our best archive images of a time which is almost 35 years in the past at this point...

Callander Brothers from Preston who are all going to do a parachute Jump, November 1989

Callander Brothers from Preston who are all going to do a parachute Jump, November 1989 Photo: National World

Carol singers braved the wintery weather to mark the beginning of Christmas festivities in a Lancashire village. Residents of Lostock Hall, near Preston, gathered in the shopping precinct for a carol service hosted by the village's four churches. Guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun and Mrs George and Dorothy Woods, and music was provided by members of the Lostock Hall Memorial Band

Carol singers braved the wintery weather to mark the beginning of Christmas festivities in a Lancashire village. Residents of Lostock Hall, near Preston, gathered in the shopping precinct for a carol service hosted by the village's four churches. Guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun and Mrs George and Dorothy Woods, and music was provided by members of the Lostock Hall Memorial Band Photo: RETRO

Some People take part in a Road Safety campaign at the Fishergate Centre in Preston, November 1989

Some People take part in a Road Safety campaign at the Fishergate Centre in Preston, November 1989 Photo: RETRO

Here's a group of people enjoying a casino evening at Preston Grasshoppers on March 3, 1989. Do you recognise anyone?

Here's a group of people enjoying a casino evening at Preston Grasshoppers on March 3, 1989. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO

